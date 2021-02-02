San Angelo Native named Warfighter of the Week during ceremony held on board U.S. Navy warship

All information courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach:
U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Ethan Martinez, from San Angelo, Texas, as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2021.
The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.
(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)