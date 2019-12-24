San Angelo named to “True West” magazine “Best of the West”

"True West" magazine is featuring San Angelo and two downtown businesses in its January edition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “True West” magazine is featuring San Angelo and two downtown businesses in its January edition.

The City of San Angelo is labeled the “Best Place to Live Like an Old West Cowboy,” along with Fort Concho as “Best Preserved Historic Fort of the West for 2020.

The U.S. Army establiched the fort in December of 1867 as a headquarters for U.S. cavalry regiments.

The Old Central Fire House Bed & Brew and the Cactus Book Shop are also named in the “Best of the West” for “True West” magazine.

“We were so excited to have that designation. We love being recognized for the community our ancestors and founding fathers developed,” said Diann Bayes, VP of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Editors say the January 2020 edition of “True West” magazine is available in stores now.