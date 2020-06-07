San Angelo N.A.A.C.P hosts first rally in honor of George Floyd

The next major event hosted by the San Angelo N.A.A.C.P will be a virtual meeting for Juneteenth

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P unit held a peaceful rally this afternoon in honor of George Floyd.

Several residents gathered around the Concho Valley N.A.A.C.P unit headquarters off of Martin Luther King Drive and listened to peaceful speeches from members, volunteers and regular attendees. Besides the George Floyd incident, this was a response to the recent acts of police brutality and murder against African Americans. Voter registration and completion of the U.S. census was also included. Many participants held signs, wore masks and practiced social distancing.

“I think it was important for us to take time and talk to the community and let the community talk to us,” San Angelo N.A.A.C.P president Sherley Spears said. “So we had some conversation, we had some praying and hopefully we will be able to pull some people from the community to help us move things forward.”

It will last from June 19th through the 21st.