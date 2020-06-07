San Angelo N.A.A.C.P hosts first rally in honor of George Floyd (FULL STORY)

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P unit held a peaceful rally Saturday afternoon in honor of George Floyd. Several residents gathered around the unit headquarters off of Martin Luther King Drive.

“I think it was important for us to take time and talk to the community and let the community talk to us,” San Angelo N.A.A.C.P President Sherley Spears said. “So we had some conversation, we had some praying and hopefully we will be able to pull some people from the community to help us move things forward.”

Besides the George Floyd incident, this was a response to the recent acts of police brutality and murder against African Americans.

“We’re very comfortable with what we have done and started the discussion with the police department and the city leadership and we will continue to do that,” Spears said. “We will do it in a strategic manner, that’s what we know to do. And we will continue to do that and invite others who want to be a part of that.”

Moving forward, the unit has big plans ahead of them all month long.

“We’re getting ready for Juneteenth which is Emancipation Proclamation day, or emancipation day or freedom day,” Spears said. “We’re going to spend three days on a virtual tour the 19th through the 21st. We will be doing activities and we’re partnering with our Angelo state University unit.”

The protests and rallies have lasted a week in San Angelo so far. Spears says they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“So we’re looking at ways that we can help ourselves,” Spears said. “In addition to talking about community policing we need to look at economic development and we need to look at health. So we tried to bring all those things out today. It’s a marathon and it’s not a sprint.”

Many participants held signs, wore masks and practiced social distancing.