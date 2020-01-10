San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Family Day: Mystery at the Museum

Bailey Upton with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts stops by the KLST studio to tell us about SAMFA’s upcoming Family Day event, this month’s theme, Mystery at the Museum.

If you choose to go: the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is located at 1 Love Street. The event is free to all on Saturday, January 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

