San Angelo man sentenced to four years in prison on one count of deadly conduct

Courtesy: Tom Green County Offices

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN)- Christian Perez was sentenced to four years in prison earlier today for one count of deadly conduct.

Perez fired multiple shots in the 1600 Block of South Chadbourne Street on May 12th of 2019. It happened in the early morning hours so no one was injured during the shooting, but police say at least two vehicles and the front entry of a building were damaged.

Perez was also ordered to pay over 8 thousand dollars in restitution.

Judge Jay Weatherby presided over today’s hearing.

