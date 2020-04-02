San Angelo man in his 30’s tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 10th positive case of COVID-19 is a male in his 30’s who has had no known contact with another positive case. Health officials have categorized this as a case of community spread.

As of 2 P.M. April 2nd, 2020, a total of 544 tests have been completed. There are 287 tests that have come back negative with 247 tests still pending.

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county. We will bring you that updated information here when we receive it.