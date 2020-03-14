San Angelo man charged with intoxication manslaughter after early morning fatal crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 29-year-old San Angelo driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on the morning of March 14th has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle.

The charge stems from a Fatality Crash Investigation that started around 1:30 a.m. after police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Oakes Street for the report of a major motor vehicle crash.

Brian Castillo

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver, 29-year-old Brian Castillo of San Angelo, was operating a 2014 Dodge Dart traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on North Oakes Street when he crossed into the southbound lane. Castillo left the roadway and collided with a pedestrian before colliding with a street sign and utility pole. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Johnell Hornsby, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck. An autopsy has been ordered. Castillo, who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, sustained non-incapacitating injuries that did not require medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information is available for release.

