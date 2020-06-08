San Angelo man charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At 3:26 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2030 block of Copper Rock, for a report of shots fired. Deputies arrived and made contact with the victim who stated he observed a white vehicle drive past his residence then turned around and came to a stop near his driveway. The victim stated an individual inside the white vehicle excited and began yelling out his name. The victim stated the suspect then began firing multiple gun shots towards him. The victim, stated he feared for his life and returned fire.

During the investigation, it was learned that on the evening of Friday, June 5, 2020 there had been an argument between the victim and suspect. The altercation was over damage to go-karts sustained during a race at the WFO Motorsports Park, located at 8721 US Hwy 87 North, Tom Green County. Just after midnight on the 6th of June, 2020 the suspect returned to WFO Motorsports Park and attempted to further confront the victim. The suspect made threats towards the victim and his family.

The suspect has been identified as Dustin Ray Jackson, 37 of San Angelo, TX. Jackson has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony of Second Degree. Jackson was placed in the Tom Green County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

