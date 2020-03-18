San Angelo makes future plans of coronavirus prevention

SAN ANGELO, TX – From school closings to grocery store hour changes, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the daily lives of San Angelo residents. With cases appearing in the west Texas region, San Angelo is preparing for the worst.

“As mayor of the city of San Angelo we are evaluating the situation on an hourly, daily basis,” San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter said. “We as a city will be meeting with many of these financial leaders, hospitals, judges and Goodfellow Air Force Base at ten o’clock on Thursday morning to discuss the next steps that we take.”

Concho Valley residents must follow important guidelines led by council and health officials in order to remain healthy and prevent others from contracting the virus.

“Take your temperature, wash your hands frequently,” Gunter said. “Socially distance yourself. If you’re going to cough, cough into your elbow. Wash your hands thoroughly, wash your hands frequently. Socially distance yourself I say it over and over again.”

At this point a few places are temporarily closed until further notice. Social gatherings have also been limited.

“I respect every business’s decision to do what they’re doing,” Gunter said. “They are personally responsible for their employees, they’re personally responsible for their citizens. They’re personally responsible for helping us make the right decisions. And I encourage every business to make the right decision for their business, honoring the limitations that we’ve put out there, please honor those.”



