San Angelo Lily Fest 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX – The annual Waterlily Festival at the International Waterlily Collection took place on Saturday, September 21. There were tours, seminars, a plant sale, food and entertainment as well.

There are more waterlilies on display in San Angelo than at any other botanical garden anywhere in the United States.

Collection director Kenneth Landon had some thoughts to share on their importance and beauty. “We’re here in the world for a short time and I like to do things that are positive for people,” said Landon. “The little kids that come in and all the big people that come in to see them and they look at something that they’ve never seen before. Like the great big Victoria leaves. And they say, ‘man that is really something.’ The Victoria that we’ve grown this year is the only one of it’s kind in North America.”

