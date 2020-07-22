San Angelo ISD’s Board of Trustees nominated for statewide award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD announced July 22, 2020 that the SAISD Board of Trustees was selected as the regional nominee for the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators Outstanding School Board of the Year.
San Angelo is in Region 15. That region includes 43 school districts according to SAISD.
“Up to five of the boards nominated across Texas will be selected as Honor Boards. From the finalist Honor Boards, up to two winners will be selected as TASA’s Outstanding School Board of the Year in the fall.” SAISD said in a press release.
Members of the SAISD Board include: President Mr. Lanny Layman (Member At-Large), Vice President Mr. Max Parker (Single Member District 5), Treasurer Mr. Bill Dendle (Single Member District 1), Secretary Mr. Gerard Gallegos (Single Member District 6), Mr. Art Hernandez (Single Member District 2), Dr. Taylor Kingman (Single Member District 3), and Mrs. Ami Mizell-Flint (Single Member District 4).
According to the release, the nominees for other Texas school districts are:
- Region 1 – McAllen ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 3 – Calhoun County ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 4 – Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 5 – Vidor ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 7 – Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 9 – Throckmorton Collegiate ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 10 – Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 11 – Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 12 – Temple ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 13 – Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 16 – Dumas ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 19 (large district category) – San Elizario ISD Board of Trustees
- Region 19 (small district category) – Tornillo ISD Board of Trustees