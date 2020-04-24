San Angelo ISD to hold two commencement ceremonies to honor the Class of 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to current restrictions preventing mass gatherings, San Angelo ISD is planning two graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 – a virtual ceremony in May and an in-person celebration in June. Students are encouraged to take part in both ceremonies.

San Angelo ISD will provide virtual graduation ceremonies for Central and Lake View High Schools and a diploma drive-through pick-up on Saturday, May 30th in lieu of a traditional ceremony. These ceremonies will be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 4 and streamed live on the internet so that family members may watch together from any location. Students will be certified as graduates during these ceremonies. Graduates will receive their diplomas in a drive-through event following the conclusion of each virtual ceremony.

San Angelo ISD has also secured the weekend of June 26th through the 28th for a celebration event that will be very similar to a traditional graduation ceremony with social distancing protocol. During this ceremony, graduates from both high schools will have the opportunity to walk across the stage in cap and gown individually in front of their classmates.

“We want to provide the Class of 2020 with a meaningful and memorable graduation experience with as many elements of a traditional ceremony as possible,” said SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff. “We know this is a difficult time for our graduating seniors and their families, and we know that nothing can ever replace a traditional graduation ceremony. But we hope that these dual ceremonies will provide our families with options and give our graduates the hard-earned recognition they deserve as they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

SAISD will continue to update students and parents with more details about these events through their website, social media accounts, SwiftK12, and directly from their high school campus.