San Angelo ISD teams up with Tom Green County Library System to modernize reading and literacy through Ebooks and E-audiobooks

Shared goal to promote digital learning in the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas – October 6, 2020 – In this mobile age, technology has become increasingly valuable in supporting new generations of lifelong learners and readers. Now, San Angelo Independent School District (ISD) and Tom Green County Library System have formed an innovative new partnership to increase access to more ebooks and e-audiobooks for students. This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by combining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app. As a result, students can learn anytime, anywhere because of the convenience, ease of reading on-the-go and the inherent popularity of technology.

The school-library partnership provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7. Through Sora, the new student reading app for San Angelo ISD, students can now borrow the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading, and also access Tom Green County Library System’s juvenile and young adult digital collection. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.

“We’re very excited that our district libraries and the Tom Green County Library have partnered to offer students more and better access to ebooks and audiobooks through Sora,” said Lee Middle School Librarian Suzanne Grover. “Our Virtual Academy and in-person students have checkout privileges 24/7. But what we appreciate most about Sora is that our students can check out digital books from the public library even if they don’t have a library card. With this collaboration, we have easily doubled the number of books available to all our students.”

Amy Dennis, Community Relations Coordinator at Tom Green County Library System, added, “The Library is pleased as punch to be able to work in conjunction with our longtime partner SAISD in bringing even more services to our area’s students. I think everyone will be pleased with how easy it is to borrow titles through the Sora app and instructors may just find their students using Sora for recreational reading outside the classroom.”

The Sora app was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2019 and is available for San Angelo ISD students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com on any computer.

The entire Tom Green County community can also borrow and read Tom Green County Library System’s complete ebook and e-audiobook collection with a valid library card through the award-winning Libby app. The library’s tailored collection offers ebooks and e-audiobooks including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more. Libby can be used on any major device or computer, including Apple (R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only).

Both reading apps are built by OverDrive and OverDrive Education. To learn more, visit https://meet.soraapp.com/ and https://meet.libbyapp.com/.

About San Angelo ISD

San Angelo Independent School District operates 17 elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and two alternative campuses. SAISD has approximately 2000 employees serving more than 14,500 students. The mission of San Angelo ISD is to engage all students in a relevant and inspiring education that produces future-ready graduates. Our goal is to present graduates who will find postsecondary success, because we focus on the ability to collaborate, think critically, and communicate well, as well as provide a firm foundation for literacy, math, history and science. San Angelo is committed to delivering a meaningful, engaging, effective, and high-quality learning culture for students and staff alike.

About Tom Green County Library System

The Tom Green County Library System serves over 120,000 residents of the Concho Valley. Located in beautiful San Angelo, Texas, our library boasts three unique locations, a state-of-the-art makerspace, endless programming and events, and a gorgeous community room with rooftop terrace. We seek to provide the tools and resources that will afford each of our patrons the opportunity to succeed in their quest for knowledge, information, and personal enrichment by providing up-to-date facilities and services that are environmentally pleasing, user-friendly, and a source of intellectual stimulation and pride for the entire community.

About OverDrive and OverDrive Education

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. The company’s K-12 division – OverDrive Education – supports reading and learning in the classroom. OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 50,000 libraries and schools in 78 countries, including more than 30,000 schools. OverDrive’s popular reading apps provide best-in-class user experience and tools for staff management: the Libby app for libraries is one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. OverDrive was acquired by funds affiliated with global investment firm KKR in 2020.

Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department and Tom Green County Library System

