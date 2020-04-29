San Angelo ISD online enrollment begins May 4, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Online enrollment for the 2020 and 2021 school year will begin Monday, May 4. Online enrollment will be available for all new and returning San Angelo ISD students entering grades Pre-K through 12.

Enrollment will be completed through a mobile friendly online application that can be accessed from any web browser or smart phone. Parents will be able to digitally upload required registration documents such as birth certificate, proof of address, social security card, and immunization records in PDF, JPEG, and other standard file formats.

Online enrollment allows parents to register their children for school without needing to visit a campus. Parents can conveniently update student information or enroll new students anytime from anywhere with an internet connection.

Parents of returning SAISD students will complete an Online Returning Student Registration form. A unique link to access the online application will be emailed to the primary guardian listed on file for each current student.

Parents of new SAISD students, including new Pre-K and kindergarten students, will complete an Online New Student Registration form. A link to the form will be posted on the SAISD website on Monday, May 4.

If you have any questions about the enrollment process, please contact your student’s campus for more information.