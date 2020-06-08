San Angelo ISD hiring bus drivers

The San Angelo Independent School District’s Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers. SAISD announced the open positions June 8, 2020.

Officials say the staring salary is $14.75 an hour and there are hiring and recruiting incentives. New bus drivers are eligible for a one-time hiring incentive of $500. That incentive will be paid in two $250 installments. Full-time drivers, monitors, and mechanics are also eligible for a recruitment incentive for each new certified bus driver they recruit to join the department according to SAISD.

Benefits also include flexible hours, health insurance, and retirement benefits.

SAISD officials say that anyone can apply regardless of experience. Employees will receive free on the job CDL and certification training.

For more on the requirements or to apply, visit the SAISD website.