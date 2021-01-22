San Angelo ISD earns Chairman’s Sustainability Award after cutting energy use 38 percent

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:
San Angelo, Texas (January 22)- With energy use across all schools down 38 percent compared to 2014 levels, San Angelo ISD received the Chairman’s Sustainability Award from Cenergistic, a national conservation company on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The Chairman’s Sustainability Award honors Cenergistic clients who have reached
noteworthy savings from a long-term energy partnership. The program’s impact on SAISD
organizational practices successfully saved $5 million from expected utility costs and
resulted in 25 district facilities gaining ENERGY STAR® certification, designation reserved for
only the most efficient buildings nationwide.
SAISD renewed its program in 2019 amid these significant successes. “San Angelo ISD has been the model we strive to implement in each of our clients,” said Doug Bilyeu, Regional Vice President at Cenergistic. “The savings they’ve recognized here are truly substantial.”
SAISD team members from facilities to custodial to administration work closely with
Cenergistic engineers, experts and energy specialists to audit and optimize energy-using
systems across the district to achieve peak efficiency and maintain buildings. The energy
specialists track energy consumption at all campuses and facilities with state-of-the-art
technology to collaborate with SAISD to identify waste and protect students and staff.
“Our partnership has created a long-term route to energy conservation, and in the process
freed up funds we can redirect to students,” said Dr. George McFarland, Assistant
Superintendent of Business Support Services for SAISD. “Our program is well-positioned to
see even more success.”
The energy specialists also worked with SAISD concerning COVID-related considerations,
giving special attention toward optimizing ventilation, reviewing air flow patterns and
supporting facilities operations to provide healthier, more efficient spaces for SAISD
students and staff.
