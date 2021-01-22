San Angelo ISD earns Chairman’s Sustainability Award after cutting energy use 38 percent

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:

San Angelo, Texas (January 22)- With energy use across all schools down 38 percent compared to 2014 levels, San Angelo ISD received the Chairman’s Sustainability Award from Cenergistic, a national conservation company on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Chairman’s Sustainability Award honors Cenergistic clients who have reached

noteworthy savings from a long-term energy partnership. The program’s impact on SAISD

organizational practices successfully saved $5 million from expected utility costs and

resulted in 25 district facilities gaining ENERGY STAR® certification, designation reserved for

only the most efficient buildings nationwide.

SAISD renewed its program in 2019 amid these significant successes. “San Angelo ISD has been the model we strive to implement in each of our clients,” said Doug Bilyeu, Regional Vice President at Cenergistic. “The savings they’ve recognized here are truly substantial.”



SAISD team members from facilities to custodial to administration work closely with

Cenergistic engineers, experts and energy specialists to audit and optimize energy-using

systems across the district to achieve peak efficiency and maintain buildings. The energy

specialists track energy consumption at all campuses and facilities with state-of-the-art

technology to collaborate with SAISD to identify waste and protect students and staff.



“Our partnership has created a long-term route to energy conservation, and in the process

freed up funds we can redirect to students,” said Dr. George McFarland, Assistant

Superintendent of Business Support Services for SAISD. “Our program is well-positioned to

see even more success.”



The energy specialists also worked with SAISD concerning COVID-related considerations,

giving special attention toward optimizing ventilation, reviewing air flow patterns and

supporting facilities operations to provide healthier, more efficient spaces for SAISD

students and staff.

To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and

follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Cenergistic

Since 1986 Cenergistic has partnered with 1495+ educational, municipal government and

healthcare organizations to achieve $6 billion in utility savings and cost avoidance. These

strong results come from the application of Cenergistic’s organizational behavior-based

strategies and are enhanced by our proprietary software platform to drive building and

equipment optimization. Our energy conservation program reduces utility consumption by

an average of 25% with no capital investment while maintaining or improving the comfort

and quality of building environments. For more than a decade, Cenergistic has been

recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR

® Partner of the Year or Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. To learn more, visit www.cenergistic.com.