San Angelo ISD continues to serve free meals to students

The child nutrition department plans on serving students until the end of this week or further notice

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Independent School District child nutrition department will continue to prepare and distribute free meals for children eighteen years old and under. These curbside meals will be served from five different sites in the area. Belaire Elementary is included.

“So with the emergency plan development that we’ve had to do because of COVID-19 over the last few weeks, we’ve had to put into place pretty rapidly and emergency response to be able to ensure that our students have meals daily.” Child Nutrition Assistant Director Tiffani Herbert said.

The nutrition department has been serving students since Tuesday March 17th. Since then, there has been a significant increase in the serving amount.

“Last week most of our sites were serving an average of 200 lunches per day,” Herbert said. “But this week we’re serving an average of 300-350 so Monday alone we served over 1300 lunches and 1300 snack bags just on Monday at our five sites combined. So it’s actually been really effective.”

As the school district remains closed until further notice, the nutrition department will continue to serve meals as long as they can.

“We are really grateful that we’ve had a lot of community support and the families and children have been so fun as they’re coming through,” Herbert said. “So it’s been really nice to be able to see our students everyday and they’re smiling and the parents are smiling, and it’s really heartwarming to kind of get to interact with them still even if it is at a distance.”







