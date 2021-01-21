San Angelo ISD announces departure of Bobcat Football Coach Brent Davis

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After 12 years leading the Central High School Bobcat football team, San Angelo ISD announces head football coach/campus athletic coordinator Brent Davis will be leaving the program. SAISD will begin the search for a new head coach expeditiously, reviewing both internal and external candidates.

Coach Davis has accepted a position with Gregory-Portland ISD in the Corpus Christi-area.

When Coach Davis joined Central High School in 2009, the football

program was coming off of a tough 0 – 10 losing streak, and Coach Davis is credited with

rebuilding the program and transforming the Bobcats back into a winning Class 6A program.

The Bobcats have an overall record of 95 wins – 46 losses under his leadership, highlighted

by six district championships, three area championships and 11 consecutive years of playoff

appearances.

“Coach Davis has done a great job with the players and staff at Central, and worked hard to

build success over the last 12 years. We look forward to continuing a legacy of success, and

wish him all the luck in his new endeavor with Gregory-Portland,” said SAISD Executive

Athletic Director Rodney Chant.

Coach Davis expressed difficulty in making the decision to leave Central, emphasizing that he

has enjoyed his time in San Angelo and noting family aspects as a driving force behind his

departure.

“It’s been the best job I’ve ever had. I have a lot of emotion in leaving that I’ve never had

before,” said Davis. “Central High School and San Angelo hold a place in my heart. It’s been a

fun ride. The best thing about San Angelo is the people.”

Coach Davis and his wife have family in the Corpus Christi-area and he said, “There are a lot

of family elements considered in the decision to make the move.”

Coach Davis also expressed confidence in the Bobcat football program and staff moving

forward as well as noting that the opportunity to lead the program would be a highly sought

after position.

The head coach position at Central checks all the boxes in what a head coach wants in a

program.”

In the search to fill the position, SAISD is working with Dr. Curtis Culwell, a former

Superintendent in Lubbock and Garland, Texas and long-time member of the University

Scholastic League (UIL) Legislative Committee. The UIL Volleyball State Championships were

recently held in a center bearing his name: The Curtis Culwell Center. Dr. Culwell currently

serves as the Executive Director of The Texas School Alliance (TSA). The TSA is a school

district member organization that comprises 43 school districts in Texas and educates 40% of

the state’s total enrollment. SAISD and Dr. Culwell will identify and vet both internal and

external potential candidates and prepare for the interview process.

The Bobcat football staff and players were informed of Coach Davis’s planned departure in a

team meeting on Thursday morning. The Bobcat football team will begin preparing for the

2021-2022 season under the leadership of interim head football coach/campus athletic

coordinator Coach Kevin Crane. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD

coordinator Coach Kevin Crane.

Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department