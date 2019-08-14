San Angelo ISD active shooter drills and training

SAISD schools aim to protect students from an active shooter scenario with student drills and faculty training in place

SAN ANGELO, Texas – School is about to start and with shooting increases in the United States, San Angelo Independent School District (SAISD) is prepared to keep children safe. Especially in the case of active shooter scenario.

Almost every month, SAISD requires their students to participate in mandatory drills that encompass anything from a fire drills to an active shooter drill. This prepares students for any possible emergency.

However, separate from the district – administrators, faculty and first responders in our community combined forces last summer to practice a more realistic emergency scenario.

This adds on to the efforts that are put in place, to ensure students and teacher safety.

“We are practicing all of the time. We balance that with our instructional time because we’re in the business of teaching and learning. So, we want to have that good balance of students learning but also us being safe,” expressed Jennifer Crutchfield, who is the Director of Communications at San Angelo ISD.

SAISD also heavily relies on student-teacher and parent-teacher relationships, to receive notice of any suspicious behavior of students and their classmates.