San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee is partnering with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in hosting Dia De Los Muertos events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee has partnered with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to provide a series of Dia De Los Muertos celebrations planned with live music, vendors and a community ofrenda (offering).

Families will traditionally build altars in their homes during the weeks leading up to November 1st to celebrate and remember loved ones who passed. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is inviting the public to bring their ofrendas to the community altar on the steps of the building entrance from 6-7 pm. The altar will be created with over 3,000 balloons and flowers. The public is invited to bring pictures in a no-glass frame for their offering. No flames or candles will be lit.

“We have asked folks to please wear a facemask tonight, and to please social distance,” San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee Suzanna Valenzuela said. “There’s lots of room here at the museum, so there’ll be plenty of space for people to space out and we’ll have hand sanitizer as well.”

All items should be picked up by Monday, November 2nd. For more information, visit the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee Facebook Page.