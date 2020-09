The City of San Angelo made the announcement just after 12:30 p.m. on September 7, 2020.

In a statement they said:

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 90s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 64: 45 from Tom Green County and 19 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.