San Angelo Head Start delayed start

SAN ANGELO-Texas. Head Start in San Angelo will start serving children on Tuesday, September 3rd. In July the Administration of Children and Families, through the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded the Concho Valley Council of Governments (CVCOG) the Regional Head Start Program Grant. The Head Start/Early Head Start programs provide comprehensive services to children and families to foster healthy relationships as well as to ensure continuing education to provide bright futures to our area’s youth. Since receiving the award, CVCOG has worked tirelessly with federal, state, and local partners to ensure an expeditious transition. On Monday the Day, Blackshear, and Rio Vista sites were formally issued their new Child Care Certificates. CVCOG is also proud to announce that the entire program is fully enrolled for the 19/20 School Year.

The Concho Valley Council of Governments has been in existence for fifty-two years. It is a voluntary organization of local governments that exists to foster a cooperative effort in resolving problems, policies, and plans that are common and regional. Parents or citizens with questions about the start date are encouraged to call your Site Center Supervisors, Family Service Workers, or Head Start Director, Kathy Bennet at 325.944.9666. CVCOG appreciates your patience and support during this transition.



**For press inquiries please contact John Austin Stokes, Executive Director at 806.632.7213

Source: Concho Valley Council of Governments