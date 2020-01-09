San Angelo family wins new furniture for their home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One San Angelo family will be receiving brand new furniture for their entire home.

Merrill and June Waddell are the winners of the 2020 “Miracle on Wellington” contest sponsored by Trend Furniture.

For nearly 40 years, the local furniture store has awarded lucky families with new furniture for their home.

On Thursday afternoon, Trend Furniture owners Kristie and Russell Reed surprised the Waddell family with the good news.

“I’m surprised, primarily. I had been thanking of buying furniture but my wife and I couldn’t afford it,” said Merrill Waddell.

Mr. Waddell is a retired policeman. He said the furniture will be a blessing, as he and his wife are raising their three great-grandchildren.

The Reed’s looked around inside the home to see what furniture pieces were needed.



“We are going to select the furniture that fits their home and meets their basic needs for furniture,” said Kristie Reed.

The furniture will be delivered at a later date.