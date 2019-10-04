San Angelo Family Shelter releases balloons to honor victims of domestic violence

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Last year in Texas, over 200 people died by family violence.

This evening, the San Angelo Family Shelter held a balloon release at the Lone Wolf Bridge. Those who attended released purple balloons into the air to remember the victims and honor the survivors of domestic abuse.

The balloon release was a new event the shelter held to raise awareness on domestic violence during the month of October.

“We’re gonna have ‘Flowers on the River’ next Tuesday for the victims. At the end of the month we’ll have our candle light vigil that honors the 211 victims of family violence in Texas,” said Valerie Tillery, Family Shelter Program Director.

The Lone Wolf Bridge will be lit up by purple lights for the next four days.