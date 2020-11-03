San Angelo election traffic and ID processing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – People visiting the voting booth or driving by a polling place on Election Day no doubt saw a lot of traffic. This year, due to covid, mail-in ballots were of major interest to those wishing to minimize their risk of exposure given the number of people and shared surfaces involved in in-person voting.

“We have already voted almost 50% [of those registered],” said Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson. “We also have voted nearly as many as we have in some of the bigger elections. So we certainly are seeing much more of an interest in this election. Ballot by mail, of course, we’ve doubled, what we would normally have for about my mail and we’ve gotten quite a few of those back as well so I think there’s a lot more interest in this election.”

Some delays may have been due to first time poll workers and first time voters, of which there are many this year. Additionally, processing ID’s to get voters in to the voting booth is taking longer than years past as well.

“Because the new driver’s license, we used to be able to take our barcode scanner and scan the driver’s license to find the voter,” explained Hudson. “But with those new driver’s license it won’t scan any longer so they’re having to actually type in the names of the people, and then go through the list of names and see if they can find them to be able to check them.”

Those who did not register in time may still be able to fill out a provisional ballot, as will voters who sent out their mail-in ballot later than needed. Following Election Day, a six day grace period is slotted to allow processing of absentee and provisional ballots.