San Angelo Diocese held parade in honor of supporting future pastors

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Diocese held a parade this afternoon in honor of showing support for their future pastors.

This past March, the seminaries in conception, Missouri and Saint Louis, Missouri closed down due to COVID-19 concerns. In the meantime the seminarians in San Angelo are doing classes online at the retreat center in order to keep a proper formation program going. The vocations director decided to throw a parade to help ease their minds before finals week.

“This is the time of the finals,” San Angelo Diocese vocations director Michael Rodriguez said. “And so during the finals exams, I thought a parade would be good to affirm our seminarians to encourage them, especially during this time of quarantine. We have been quarantined here since mid March and we’re coming to end in our finals.”

“Three o’clock rolled around and we kind of gathered and before you know it, we were all walking outside,” San Angelo Diocese philosophy student Humberto Diaz said. “And just to our amazement there was the faithful, The God’s people coming in and just giving out their love and their support to us.”