San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau takes home two state awards

*The following is a press release from the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce their recent wins at the Texas Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus’ (TACVB) Annual Conference this week. The CVB won 2 “People’s Choice” Idea Fair awards in the $1-$3 million budget category – 1st Place for their Local Awareness Campaign and 2nd Place for Tourism Branding and Advertising. This is the first time the San Angelo CVB has competed in the $1-3M budget category.

TACVB’s Idea Fair promotes excellence in destination marketing. Goals of the Idea Fair awards are to generate awareness of the quality work done by TACVB members as they promote their destinations to leisure and business travelers.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our team in marketing our destination to visitors. We also want to recognize Brian Groves with the City of San Angelo Public Information office and By the Stream Media, who co-produced the winning video for local awareness announcing our Number 1 Top 10 Western Town designation by True West Magazine in February of this year. We are also thankful for the great work of By the Stream Media, whose team designed a series of hand-drawn ads. This ad campaign received a 2nd place award for Tourism Branding and Advertising,” said Diann Bayes, Vice President of the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau. We faced very stiff competition and are humbled to be recognized by our peers.”

About TACVB

Founded in 1972, the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) provides professional development and training opportunities that give DMO professionals the competitive edge in destination marketing.

Click here to view the winning campaigns.