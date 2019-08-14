San Angelo Community Medical Center Appoints Rodney Schumacher Chief Executive Officer

San Angelo, TX – Rodney Schumacher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of San Angelo Community Medical Center effective, August 18, 2019.

Schumacher has served as interim CEO of SACMC since April 2019.

Schumacher brings tremendous experience to this role and is excited to establish himself more firmly in the hospital and community. His service as CEO and a vice president of operations working with hospitals around the country gives him a firm foundation to lead the hospital going forward.

“As a native of West Texas, it is overwhelming for me to be back in a place that feels like home. I am excited to be apart of this community and to be a teammate to all of the people at San Angelo Community Medical Center who deliver care so compassionately to the people of San Angelo and the surrounding areas,” Schumacher states.

“On Behalf of the board, I congratulate Rod on his appointment as CEO of San Angelo Community Medical Center” said Richey Oliver, Chairman, SACMC Board of Trustees. “Rod has helped us make a smooth leadership transition over the past several months and we are grateful to have him permanently on our team.”

Schumacher received his master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio and his juris doctor from the University of Texas in Austin.