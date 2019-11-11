San Angelo community gathers for a “Taste of Le Coterie”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — People had lots of food and desserts to choose from at an annual fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

A line formed at St. Mark Presbyterian Church on Johnson St. for the Le Coterie Society’s annual “Taste of Le Coterie.”

The fundraiser has been going on for about 20 years and is always on the second Sunday in November.

People could get plates for $10, filled with everything from turkey and dressing — to enchiladas and fried chicken..

Ronetta Jordan of the Le Coterie Society said her favorite part is seeing people come in and leave full.

“We took this up and this is one of our biggest fundraisers and everybody seems to just enjoy it, and we enjoy doing it. It’s a lot of hard work and we enjoy the hard work and serving the community,” added Johnson.

The Le Coterie Society has been active for 36 years. Jordan said the society will be holding a “Boyz to Men” style show the Saturday before Easter in April.