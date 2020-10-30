San Angelo Comic Con Comic Artist Spotlight: Josue Alvarado

Comic Book Artist, Josue Alvarado, talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about his comic, Splinters of Yggdrasil, and his experiences with Comic Cons leading up to the San Angelo Comic Con which will be Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th.

More Stories for you

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 28, there have been 100 released cases/contacts of cases (72 cases…

• Press conference with Mayor Brenda Gunter and Dr James Vretis

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter and Local Health Authority, Dr. James G Vretis will hold a press c…

• When Red Ribbon Week hits close to home: Taylor Drozd’s story

Taylor Drozd is the CCP Coordinator for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. For her, Red Ribbon…

• History of Red Ribbon Week: Honoring DEA Agent Kiki Camarena

DPS Sgt. Justin Baker shares murdered DEA Agent Kiki Camarena’s story and how Red Ribbon Week got its start. “A lot…

• Texas Country artist Pat Green cancels Christoval show after COVID-19 diagnosis

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Country artist and Texas native, Pat Green, took to his Facebook page today to announce that he has…

• Former San Angelo Meat Packing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Misleading Federal Regulators

The following information is courtesy of the Department of Justice: A former manager of a San Angelo meat packing…