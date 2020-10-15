San Angelo Clubhouse honored World Mental Health Awareness Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Saturday marked World Mental Health Awareness Day and the San Angelo Clubhouse honored local residents in need.

The clubhouse named their event “Smash the Stigma” where participants used coffee mugs to throw at a brick wall as a representation of overcoming their mental health problems. They also marched around the clubhouse with signs showing they will defeat the negativity of mental health as a whole. This marks the beginning of more ways to showcase the recoveries of patients suffering from mental illness.

“People living with mental illness, live with stigmas every day of their lives,” San Angelo Clubhouse director Ami Mizell-Flint said. “And to give people an opportunity to symbolically and literally smash them and move on gives them a chance to work toward recovery so they can live a more productive life.”

Throwing those mugs against the wall takes those participants one step closer to living the life they want to live. For more information, visit the San Angelo Clubhouse Facebook webpage.