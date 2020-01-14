San Angelo City offices to close on Monday, January 20

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– Most city offices will be closed on Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no interruptions to trash pickup or landfill operations.

Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1 will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday. Self-guided tours will also be available.

Some of the city operations that will be closed for the holiday include: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and the San Angelo Nature Center.

WIC offices will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, while City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 21.