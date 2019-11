SAN ANGELO, Texas - On Monday, December 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is inviting victims of burglary to Police Headquarters, 401 E. Beauregard, in an attempt to identify stolen property that has been recovered during recent burglary investigations.

Victims must bring at least one form of identification along with a Police Incident Report that that has been filed prior to November 18, 2019. This one-time event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please direct inquiries to Detective Welch at (325) 657-4308.