San Angelo Chamber of Commerce February Luncheon: The Future of the Air Force

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon took place Tuesday afternoon at the Bentwood Country Club.

This month’s theme: The Future of the Air Force.

Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing Commander, was the speaker at the luncheon and reported the projects and activities the base has done in conjunction with the City of San Angelo in the last year. Every year, the Chamber of Commerce hosts a luncheon where representatives from Goodfellow Air Force Base can brief the San Angelo community on their progress with the city in the last year.

In 2019, the City of San Angelo received its second “Altus Trophy,” which is awarded to communities with close ties to their base. Col. Andres Nazario says he know the relationship between the city and the base will only get stronger, and he is hopeful for a 3rd “Altus Trophy.”

“We celebrate and respect our past. We have a shared vision forward with the city. We call it the ‘Goodfellow Way’ and part of that way is a recognition that we cannot do it without the city. There’s no San Angelo without Goodfellow and there’s no Goodfellow without San Angelo,” said Col. Nazario.

According to Col. Nazario, Goodfellow Air Force Base and the City of San Angelo have a few projects in the books for the next 18-24 months.