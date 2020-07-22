San Angelo Benchmark Research unit preparing for phase three of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trials will begin at the end of the month

SAN ANGELO, TX – At a time when some Americans are concerned about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, thousands have already volunteered to help bring one into existence. The San Angelo benchmark research unit is moving into phase three of their vaccine trials.

“We are just coming to the conclusion of phase two of one of the vaccine trials,” Dr. Darrell Herrington, who’s a principal investigator for Benchmark Research said. “Phase three is due to start in another week or two. And we’ll be doing two different phase three trials.”

The companies involved are ramping up production ahead of time. This will mitigate the chances of unexpected outcomes or adverse events.

“We should be able to wrap up phase three worldwide probably on three different studies before the end of the year,” Dr. Herrington said. “And then if those go to the FDA immediately, then it’s possible that we can have a vaccine by January.”

With modern day technology, health officials are predicting a future with COVID-19 as a part of a regular vaccine routine.

“This is going to be an ongoing thing,” Dr. Herrington said. “And so it’s possible that the coronavirus will be something that we fight just like we fight influenza every year. It’s not going to go away anytime soon.”

Time is the most important entity during the COVID-19 vaccination trials worldwide. The sooner the vaccine becomes prevalent, more lives will be saved.

“It’s possible that it works out in a similar fashion,” Dr. Herrington said. “But right now since no one has immunity, this is a brand new organism and it’s very important that we speed up the process.”

For more information, visit https://benchmarkresearch.net/ or call (325)-716-1355.