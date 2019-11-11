San Angelo Area Foundation Joins the Nationwide Celebration to Recognize the Local Impact of Community Foundations

SAN ANGELO, Texas – November 11, 2019 ─ San Angelo Area Foundation joins a nationwide celebration, November 12th-18th, to recognize the increasingly important role community foundation’s play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address difficult community challenges. For more than a century, community foundations have served as trusted partners and a resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work.

“The work of community foundations’ spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives of those we serve,” said Matt Lewis, San Angelo Area Foundation President & CEO. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most difficult challenges and advance the most promising of opportunities to benefit the place we call home.”

Community foundations are independently governed, publicly supported charity that steward philanthropic resources and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. One of the many philanthropic efforts the San Angelo Area Foundation has been integral, is the disaster philanthropy response for neighbors in need. Contributions to the Sonora Flood Relief Fund and San Angelo Disaster Relief Fund, in collaboration with inspiring efforts of community volunteers, churches, local government and nonprofit organizations helped raise more than $966,000 collectively. Over the course of 14 months, these disaster funds combined have distributed more than $787,000 directly to impacted individuals and families. The Foundation continues to work with community leadership, local government and response organizations as remaining funds will be distributed for continued repairs and rebuilding. The outpouring of generosity and the compassion shown has provided hope and healing for our neighbors in need.

As community foundations across the nation find solutions for their respective regions – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. Recognized by President George H.W. Bush, Community Foundation week celebrates the work and the collaborative approach to support the efforts that help communities flourish and grow.

Courtesy: San Angelo Area Foundation