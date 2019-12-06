San Angelo 20 under 40 awards ceremony

SAN ANGELO, TX – Men and women who are in the military, educators and business owners all received recognition for being members of the 2019 “20 under 40” class. In an event at the McNease Convention Center, after much deliberation by members of a judges panel in preceding weeks, the top 20 nominees were honored for their community service and leadership qualities.

“We have people from all walks of life,” said Lavor Kirkpatrick, Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th Training Wing Command Chief. “Doctors and school teachers and professors and I am excited about it.”

The program for the Thursday, December 2 dinner included entertainment, and videos of each San Angelo “20 under 40” member of the class of 2019.