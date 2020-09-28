SAMFA offering virtual art workshops through fall and winter

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If coronavirus has you worried but you’re still interested in taking art classes this fall and winter, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has you covered. SAMFA is gearing up for their fall and winter season, and making adjustments to their programs for COVID.

“We’re trying to creatively think our way around COVID to do some programming, not only for children and families but also for adults,” explained SAMFA Curator of Education Bekah Coleman. “We will be partnering with Howard College in the future to try to create and establish a continued ed programming. So as a way to kick that off this semester we are trying to do virtual workshops with different artists and with different themes during the month of October, November and December.”

Museum staff are assembling kits for their courses, and though there is currently a cap on participation, they hope to expand offerings. Caps are set between 20 and 25. The museum aims to gauge how popular these offerings are. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the museum itself is still open, and staff want to encourage students, families and budding artists to come. For more information including signing up for the upcoming virtual programs, visit the museum web page.