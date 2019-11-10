SAMFA and PAWS equals art and dogs for November’s “Family Day”

San Angelo, TX —

Pet owners brought their furry friends to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Saturday morning.

It was for “Family Day”, the free event held at SAMFA every second Saturday of the month, but “For the Dogs.”

The museum partners with Concho Valley Paws every year to help get shelter dogs adopted – as well as having some fundraising activities.

There were a lot of options at this event for people and their pups.

“We have stuff like – you can create your own leash out of old T-shirt material so it’s kind of like a DIY, really cool leash activity. We also have different dog-themed art activities like a dog collage or a sculpture. Some of the fundraising activities are really fun; we have artist Marsalis Mahome and he’s doing caricatures of people and their dogs”, explained Bailey Upton, the Family Program Manager at SAMFA.

The next family day is “Family Day: Giveback” on December 14th – where you can make artwork to give to others.

It’s free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.