Salvation Army virtual red kettle donation drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bells will be ringing as the Salvation Army gets a head start on holiday donations. This year the Salvation Army is introducing several virtual options to counteract coronavirus concerns. There will still be some red kettles around, this year equipped with Apple Pay socially distanced bell ringers with masks, but the emphasis will be on their new virtual kettles.

“This Christmas is a little unlike most with all the realities of covid and so the Salvation Army has started their Christmas campaign a little early and added some new options,” explained Major Stan Carr, Commanding Officer of the San Angelo Salvation Army. “One of the big ones is a virtual kettle option. We recognize that there are people who still aren’t comfortable getting out and having the interaction that happens on our normal kettles. [The] money goes into their kettle, they are credited for what they donated or what they are raising and all that money comes in stays right here in the San Angelo Salvation Army so that we can help rescue Christmas for those who are struggling this year.”

The Salvation Army uses the funds collected for more than just presents and clothes for families during Christmas, they also run their ‘Out of the Cold’ shelter program and others. Those donating by check can even specify what program they wish their donations to benefit. The fundraising goal set by the Salvation Army this year is $125,000.

To register to run your virtual kettle, go to the webpage.