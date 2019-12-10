Salvation Army in need of help to fulfill ‘Angel Tree’ demand

there are about 200 angels that need to be adopted

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With just over two weeks to go until Christmas Day, the San Angelo Salvation Army is asking the community for help with Christmas gifts.

Since the 1980s, the Salvation Army has offered the Angel Tree Program, which provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need.

This holiday season, local families signed up nearly 800 children for the program. Still, there are about 200 angels that need to be adopted.

Each angel’s tag includes items a child needs, and items they want this holiday season.

“We ask that if people take a tag, they get whatever they can. If they can’t afford everything, that’s fine. The fact that they can help is a huge help to us. We’re really close to the end and have 200 of these that haven’t been adopted,” said Major Stan Carr, from the San Angelo Salvation Army.

You can pick up an angel tag from the Angel Tree inside Sunset Mall (near Concho Valley PAWS) or any San Angelo Walmart.

Unwrapped gifts are due December 13th. You can drop these off at the Salvation Army, the table set up inside Sunset Mall, or the Customer Service desk at any San Angelo Walmart.

