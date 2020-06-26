SAISD to offer in-person and virtual instruction options in the fall

San Angelo, TX — San Angelo students returning to school during the fall semester will have two options for instruction — in-person, or virtual.

According to an announcement posted to the SAISD website: “With guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the survey sent to parents on June 12th, San Angelo ISD has decided to offer two options for instruction beginning in the fall.

“Option 1 is in-person instruction which includes face-to-face, in-classroom learning using safety protocols to protect our students and staff. The in-person instruction will be held Monday through Friday.

“Option 2 is a fully virtual option with an online presence and daily log-in requirements. Students who enroll in the virtual option will remain virtual for the entire semester with the option of continuing for the full year.

“We will continue to update the community on our back to school plans starting July 9th. During this time, parents and students will learn more about our instructional options, health and safety protocols, and more.

“Parents should expect an electronic registration form sent through SwiftK12 for their students starting July 13th to determine whether their child will attend school through on-campus instruction or through virtual learning for the upcoming school year.