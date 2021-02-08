SAISD School Counselors honored as Counselors of the Year

Counselor of the Year Award Recipients Courtesy: SAISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Three San Angelo ISD counselors were honored as Counselors of the Year by the Three Rivers Counseling Association (TRCA) at the 32nd Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon held on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Congratulations to:

● Veronica Meza of Bowie Elementary, winner of the George Pliler Elementary School

Counselor of the Year Award,

● Celia Lewis of Glenn Middle School, winner of the George Pliler Middle School

Counselor of the Year Award, and

● Lani Webster of Central High School, winner of the George Pliler High School

Counselor of the Year Award.

“We are blessed to have counselors that are passionate about serving. They support our

students, families and staff with the critical side of students’ social and emotional state as

well as academics and future planning. These three outstanding counselors have gone above

and beyond and are shining examples of how our people truly make the difference ,” said Dr.

Farrah Gomez, SAISD Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources & Professional Learning.

TRCA sponsors the annual luncheon to honor those who chose the profession of counseling

to assist those who are in need of service. To qualify for the awards, nominations were made

based on letters of support from a colleague, student or community leader or the nominee’s

supervisor or administrator. Excerpts from the nominations about the three SAISD

award-winning counselors include:

“Veronica is an amazing person and an intricate part of our Bowie Family,” said Bowie

Principal Darius Flowers. “Her willingness to support our students and staff is truly amazing.

She actively engages students and faculty in monthly recognitions, celebrations, and

advocates celebrating all the ways our students are smart. Her decision to nominate our

shining students as MVPs, Most Valuable Patriots, has greatly impacted our campus… This

has significantly impacted the culture on our campus.”

“Mrs. Lewis is a consistent source of patience and guidance on our campus,” said Glenn

Middle School Assistant Principal Crystal King. “She serves her students’ needs each day. As

the ESL coordinator for our campus, Mrs. Lewis serves our English Language Learners

throughout the school day and year. Her relationships with these students often provide a

bright spot for the student in a difficult time in their lives. I have also seen Mrs. Lewis’s work

with students suffering in the search of who they are. She is patient, kind, honest, and

consistent in her messaging to them. Our campus is fortunate to have Mrs. Lewis to guide

us.”

“Lani has been an art teacher and now counselor for several years. Her love for her students

and job is evident in her dedication and work ethic,” said Central High School Lead Counselor

Marcie Featherston. “She is always on time, works late and does a masterful job… She goes

above and beyond in everything she works on. If you walk into her office, she immediately

stops what she is doing and gives you her full attention. When she visits with students about

post-secondary plans, she is very detailed, thorough and knowledgeable. She can guide them

and help them with whatever questions they have. If a student comes in with a problem, she

not only listens and talks to them about it, she helps them figure out ways to cope with it

and work through it. If a counselor has a question, it is usually Lani they turn to for an

accurate answer. … I am honored to work with Lani.”

SAISD school counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in

school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral

part of the total educational program to more fully serve our students.

Please join us in congratulating and thanking our outstanding TRCA Counselor of the Year

award winners! To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at

www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Three Rivers Counseling Association

TRCA is the local chapter of the Texas Counseling Association (TCA). TCA leads, educates and

advocates to advance the counseling profession, to increase access to professional

counselors, and to promote wellness. TRCA serves 10 area counties including Coke,

Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton and Tom Green

County. For more information, visit www.trca.txca.org

Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department