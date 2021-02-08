SAISD School Counselors honored as Counselors of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Three San Angelo ISD counselors were honored as Counselors of the Year by the Three Rivers Counseling Association (TRCA) at the 32nd Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon held on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Congratulations to:
● Veronica Meza of Bowie Elementary, winner of the George Pliler Elementary School
Counselor of the Year Award,
● Celia Lewis of Glenn Middle School, winner of the George Pliler Middle School
Counselor of the Year Award, and
● Lani Webster of Central High School, winner of the George Pliler High School
Counselor of the Year Award.
“We are blessed to have counselors that are passionate about serving. They support our
students, families and staff with the critical side of students’ social and emotional state as
well as academics and future planning. These three outstanding counselors have gone above
and beyond and are shining examples of how our people truly make the difference ,” said Dr.
Farrah Gomez, SAISD Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources & Professional Learning.
TRCA sponsors the annual luncheon to honor those who chose the profession of counseling
to assist those who are in need of service. To qualify for the awards, nominations were made
based on letters of support from a colleague, student or community leader or the nominee’s
supervisor or administrator. Excerpts from the nominations about the three SAISD
award-winning counselors include:
“Veronica is an amazing person and an intricate part of our Bowie Family,” said Bowie
Principal Darius Flowers. “Her willingness to support our students and staff is truly amazing.
She actively engages students and faculty in monthly recognitions, celebrations, and
advocates celebrating all the ways our students are smart. Her decision to nominate our
shining students as MVPs, Most Valuable Patriots, has greatly impacted our campus… This
has significantly impacted the culture on our campus.”
“Mrs. Lewis is a consistent source of patience and guidance on our campus,” said Glenn
Middle School Assistant Principal Crystal King. “She serves her students’ needs each day. As
the ESL coordinator for our campus, Mrs. Lewis serves our English Language Learners
throughout the school day and year. Her relationships with these students often provide a
bright spot for the student in a difficult time in their lives. I have also seen Mrs. Lewis’s work
with students suffering in the search of who they are. She is patient, kind, honest, and
consistent in her messaging to them. Our campus is fortunate to have Mrs. Lewis to guide
us.”
“Lani has been an art teacher and now counselor for several years. Her love for her students
and job is evident in her dedication and work ethic,” said Central High School Lead Counselor
Marcie Featherston. “She is always on time, works late and does a masterful job… She goes
above and beyond in everything she works on. If you walk into her office, she immediately
stops what she is doing and gives you her full attention. When she visits with students about
post-secondary plans, she is very detailed, thorough and knowledgeable. She can guide them
and help them with whatever questions they have. If a student comes in with a problem, she
not only listens and talks to them about it, she helps them figure out ways to cope with it
and work through it. If a counselor has a question, it is usually Lani they turn to for an
accurate answer. … I am honored to work with Lani.”
SAISD school counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in
school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral
part of the total educational program to more fully serve our students.
Please join us in congratulating and thanking our outstanding TRCA Counselor of the Year
award winners! To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at
www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Three Rivers Counseling Association
TRCA is the local chapter of the Texas Counseling Association (TCA). TCA leads, educates and
advocates to advance the counseling profession, to increase access to professional
counselors, and to promote wellness. TRCA serves 10 area counties including Coke,
Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton and Tom Green
County. For more information, visit www.trca.txca.org
Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department