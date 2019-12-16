SAISD mourns the loss of Central High School student involved in weekend traffic accident

Jerry Eastman with Cactus Market Days stops by to tell us that their is still time to finish Christmas shopping at Cactus Market Days held this Saturday, December 21st.

Cactus Market Days takes place on the third Saturday of every month. Dozens of Arts and Craft and Food Vendors usually set up in the parking lot at 13 East Twohig across from the Cactus Hotel and between the old Tarpley Music Store and the Federal Building. The event is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.