SAISD mourns the loss of Central High School student involved in weekend traffic accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD mourns the loss of a Central High School student that was involved in a tragic traffic accident over the weekend. Counselors are mobilized and the district has implemented a crisis response plan to help students and staff respond to this unfortunate death. If you feel your child is having difficulty and may benefit from additional support, please feel free to contact the counseling office at Central High School at 659-3434 ext. 118/119. We offer our condolences to the families involved.
Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department