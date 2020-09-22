SAISD instruction method selection and switch period closes soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Prior to the start of the 2020 school year, San Angelo Independent School District families and students were given the opportunity to select from two instructional models. Traditional in-person instruction with new safety protocols, or the new fully virtual option, the virtual academy. Parents have the ability to choose their instructional preference at each 9-week grading period.
The latest opportunity to switch instructional models started Friday, September 18 and is open through Friday, September 25. District staff say these switches can be done via online form.
Switches made through this process will be effective beginning October 19, 2020. Additional opportunities to switch will be available at each 9-week grading period this school year. If parents or guardians wish for their student to remain in their current instructional model preference, no action is required at this time.
