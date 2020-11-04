SAISD: Families are encouraged to apply for free and reduced meal plans

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD is happy to announce that the district has been approved to serve free meals to all children through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Thanks to an extension in federal funds, all children are eligible for these free meals,

regardless of income eligibility.

Although families are not required to pay for meals this school year, it is still very

important for our families to complete the application for free and reduced lunch

by Monday, November 9th.

This application is so much more than just a free meal. Your completed application

can direct federal and state dollars to your student’s school to help provide

resources that impact learning and benefit students like yours. Additional resources

include:

● Food for the weekend for food insecure families from the Concho Valley

Regional Food Bank’s Food2Kids backpack program

● Materials for schools like Chromebooks, iPads, hotspots for internet service,

and take-home to read book packs, support from community and school service organizations

● discounted fees for student testing for Advanced Placement (AP), SAT or ACT

tests, reduced costs for college application fees, and help in securing low-cost internet services.

To complete the application and help students like yours, apply today at

www.schoolcafe.com/.

San Angelo ISD is committed to helping our students continue to have access to

nutritious meals and educational resources supported by the related state and

federal funds. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, contact the Child

Nutrition department at (325) 659-3615. We appreciate families taking the time to

complete this important application.

To learn more and stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website

at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The information above is courtesy of an SAISD press release.