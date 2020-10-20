SAISD board votes 6-1 to change Robert E. Lee Middle School name

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After months of discussion, the San Angelo Independent School District board of trustees took a vote on the issue of renaming Robert E. Lee Middle School. The vote came back 6 – 1 in favor of the name change, with the dissenting vote coming from Mr. Hernandez.

Name submissions may be sent either in writing, or over the phone directly to board members. It is important to note however, that the reason for the name you are submitting is required as well. The cost of updating school uniforms and infrastructure comes to roughly $75,000, but that will not impact San Angelo residents taxes.

“We budget for things in our budget that we might not know about but have to do regardless of whether we knew about it or not,” said Board President Lanny Layman. “In any good budget, you set aside some funds that are discretionary for you to use “

Layman, despite viewing Robert E. Lee as an important historical figure, voted for the change based on it’s impact on students. In November there will be another meeting to discuss the matter further, and by December the board hopes to select a name.

