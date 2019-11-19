Safe holiday spending

You should never leave purchases in view inside your vehicle

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the holiday shopping season gets closer, experts say you can take a few steps to avoid disaster.

Experts suggest you always keep up with your credit cards and make sure to get them back from the cashier.

San Angelo’s Better Business Bureau President says when making donations, make sure you do your research on the organization before giving.

“Christmas is the season of giving and receiving but it’s also the season of scamming people. That’s when people are the easiest to scam. I would urge people not to get in the habit of giving to everything they receive in the mail. Some of those are good charities but some are not,” said Glenna Friedrich, President/CEO of San Angelo’s Better Business Bureau.

Friedrich said you should also be careful of where you buy things from websites that are not well known and always check return policies.

