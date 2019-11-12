SACA students thank veterans for their service

Earlier this month, elementary students wrote post cards to relatives and other veterans, simply thanking them for their service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students across the area have been honoring veterans this month and at San Angelo Christian Academy, they presented a special Veterans Day program.

Students and family members heard from the San Angelo Fire Department Chaplain, Jay Teague, who is a veteran himself. Teague talked about the importance of Veterans Day.

“Today with it being Veterans Day we wanted to take the time to honor not only the God that created us but the veterans that have served our country so faithfully. We think it’s important that our students take the time to respect them and understand the service they gave,” said Jennifer Rackley, Administrator for SACA.

Members of the school’s PTO organized a display that included pictures of students, along with faculty and staff family members who have served or now serve in the U.S. military.